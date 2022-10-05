▶️ Bend Food Project hits major milestone in mission to feed the hungry

The Bend Food Project is celebrating a milestone — 1 million pounds of food collected.
That amounts to 800,000 meals since the nonprofit launched in October of 2015.
Those meals help feed the hungry in our community through a partnership with The Giving Plate.
The project’s next collection day is this Saturday, October 8.
You can find out more at bendfoodproject.com.
