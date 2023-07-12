Bend Food 4 Less is getting a new name

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Food 4 Less announced it’s changing its name in a Facebook post, after teasing a “big announcement” on its social media accounts the last few weeks.

In the post, the store was not specific as to what day the new name would be revealed, but asked the public to join in celebration of their 38th anniversary sale from July 12 to July 18.

The store says the new name reflects their “unwavering commitment to serving you with the finest products, exceptional service, and our deep-rooted dedication to the local community.”

The new name will be unveiled at some point during the store’s 38th anniversary sale.

You can read the full Facebook post below: