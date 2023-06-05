▶️ Flower baskets adorn Bend streets as summer moves closer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you take a walk on the streets downtown Bend, you will see the beautiful flower baskets hanging on your path. It’s become somewhat of a tradition to mark the beginning of summer

The process started in January when Land Systems Nursery plants the almost 100 flower baskets. They get hung by Memorial Day.

“I think that it really adds to the enjoyment of people coming down here and just meandering. If nothing else, hopefully they’re they’re here to look and enjoy, you know, downtown the park. But I think the baskets add a whole lot,” said Cindy Jeffers, Manager for Land Systems Nursery.

The flower baskets usually stay up until September for you to enjoy.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Dozens visit Petersen Rock Garden for Memorial Day weekend opening

RELATED: Bend may hire security robot to patrol the Centennial Parking Garage