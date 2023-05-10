▶️ Bend family raises first wall on new, affordable home thanks to nonprofit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend family got a chance Tuesday to raise the wall on their new home thanks to a nonprofit grant aimed at affordable ownership.

The Adams family got to see the first pieces of their home being built thanks to First Story. That home is directly supported by a $45,000 from Subaru of Bend — the largest donation that First Story has ever received.

First Story uses grant money to build homes at a price that these families can afford. It comes with a zero-down, zero-interest, 30-year home loan.

“Obviously we got chosen. And so from when we first heard about that, we did the counseling with them. Right now, it’s only been a matter of a couple of months,” said Colton Adams, the father of the family.

The Adams family gets to move into their home in August.

