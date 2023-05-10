▶️ Bend family raises first wall on new, affordable home thanks to nonprofit

A Bend family got a chance Tuesday to raise the wall on their new home thanks to a nonprofit grant aimed at affordable ownership.
The Adams family got to see the first pieces of their home being built thanks to First Story. That home is directly supported by a $45,000 from Subaru of Bend — the largest donation that First Story has ever received.
First Story uses grant money to build homes at a price that these families can afford. It comes with a zero-down, zero-interest, 30-year home loan.
“Obviously we got chosen. And so from when we first heard about that, we did the counseling with them. Right now, it’s only been a matter of a couple of months,” said Colton Adams, the father of the family.
The Adams family gets to move into their home in August.
First Story has helped 109 families become homeowners. The non-profit says they include:
100% earn less than 80% of area median income
100% are first-time homebuyers
80% are the first in their families ever to own a home
30% identify as minorities
20% are households with children who have disabilities