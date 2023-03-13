‘Oopsie’: Bend firefighters rescue tiny dog who fell into heating vent

Not all heroes wear capes.
Bend Firefighters jumped into action Saturday to save a tiny dachshund named Deuce who took a spill and needed a rescue.
“Bend Fire is committed to serving ALL members of our community. Sometimes, those community members are named Deuce, and they’re very cute, and they had a little oopsie and fell down the heating vent and needed rescuing,” Bend Firefighters Local 227 posted on Facebook.
After firefighters from South Station saved Deuce, they took a photo with the little guy. But they said it was hard to get a picture “because he was so wiggly and giving so many kisses.
