Bend firefighters stairclimb Seattle skyscraper to raise money for cancer fight

A group of Bend firefighters were back in Seattle over the weekend for the annual stair climb challenge and fundraiser in the fight against cancer.

The challenge has each firefighter wear over 60 pounds of gear and climb 69 flights of stairs in the Columbia Tower — the tallest building in the city. That’s more than 1,000 steps and 788 feet of elevation.

The challenge raises funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, supporting the effort to cure blood cancer.

Bend Fire says they are consistently one of the top-earning teams.

