▶️ Processional for fallen Bend firefighter, brother; Public invited to attend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A processional will be held Wednesday afternoon for a Bend firefighter and his twin brother who were killed in a plane crash on Monday.

Bend Fire and Rescue says the processional for Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother, Mark, will pass through Bend on Highway 20/Greenwood Avenue sometime between 4:15 – 4:45 p.m.

They are being transported home from Idaho, where their small plane crashed on Monday. The procession will be escorted by Bend Fire and Rescue personnel.

People who wish to pay their respects are asked to line the sidewalks of NE Greenwood Avenue between 8th Street and 12th Street. Gatherers are asked to use street parking and respect parking lots that businesses rely on.

Bend Fire and Rescue personnel will gather at the Pilot Butte Drive-In to view the procession.

The public is also asked to be aware of additional traffic congestion around that time in the area of Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home on Irving Avenue. Streets near the funeral home may be temporarily closed due to fire apparatus in the area.