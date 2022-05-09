Bend firefighter honored with state award following rescue last May

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend Fire & Rescue firefighter was honored with a statewide award this week.

On Friday, May 6, Jared Hopper was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Award from the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association.

The award is for a fire service professional who selflessly carried out duties in the face of danger.

Last May, Hopper was driving by a house in Prineville when he saw smoke coming from the structure and was flagged down by a neighbor.

He was told there was a woman trapped inside, and he was able to get into the home, lift the woman into her wheelchair and get her out.

Thanks to Hopper’s quick action, the woman did not suffer any injuries.

“We are very proud of firefighter Hoppers quick actions that may have saved this women’s life” stated Todd Riley, Fire Chief of Bend Fire & Rescue. “This Distinguished Conduct Award is well deserved.”