▶️ Bend firefighter dies in small plane crash

Bend Fire and Rescue announced Monday that one of its firefighters was killed in the crash of a small plane in Idaho.

Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, died in the crash Monday morning near Yellow Pine, Idaho, Bend Fire said. Harro was piloting the plane and was traveling with his twin brother, Mark, from a back-country camping trip near McCall, Idaho.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Bend Fire said.

“This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley in a statement. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”

Daniel Harro is survived buy his wife, Elisif.

Bend Fire and Rescue said Harro began working in Bend in 2014 and quickly became a leader. He was heavily involved in Bend Fire and Rescue’s specialty Rescue Team and served on Bend’s Professional Firefighter’s Local 227 Executive Board.

As a paramedic, Harro also worked with department administrators and physician advisors to assist in the updating of Emergency Medical Service protocols, Bend Fire said.

He previously worked for the Scappoose Fire Department.