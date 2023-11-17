▶️ Bend Fire conducts swift water training on Deschutes River

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With colder weather leading a lot fewer people on the Deschutes River, Bend Fire and Rescue took it as a chance to train their swift water rescue response Thursday.

Bend Fire says the training at the whitewater park in Bend lets them teach their new recruits rescue techniques.

“We have approximately 200,000 people that float the river or surf the river each summer. So we’re trying to get familiar with the area as well as teaching our new recruits about some of the hazards and whitewater features here,” said Daniel, a firefighter paramedic.

For those who want to brave the river during the colder months, Bend Fire says the water level is lower than most people may be used to. It’s a good idea to wear a helmet and life vest.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: 82-year-old hunter rescued from Maury Mountains by Crook County SAR

RELATED: Fire destroys duplex townhome unit near Eagle Crest Resort