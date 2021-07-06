Bend Fire & Rescue says ‘Thanks’ to community for staying safe on the 4th

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire & Rescue issued the community a “Thank You” for being responsible over the 4th of July weekend and respecting the ban on fireworks.

Crews only went on one fire that was started due to the use of personal fireworks.

“Our crews responded on less fires this year caused by fireworks,” said Battalion Chief Jeff Blake. “The Fourth of July is typically our busiest day of the year but this 4th we had a definitive reduction in emergency fire calls.”

Due to our area still being under extreme fire danger due to heat and dry fuels, Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind our community that the ban on fireworks continues until July 9th.

For more information on our local state of emergency and the firework ban please see https://www.bendoregon.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4573/29