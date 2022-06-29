▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue welcomes brand new ladder truck

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s newest fire engine made its debut Tuesday. Bend Fire and Rescue held a ceremony for its new ladder truck at the fire station in northeast Bend.

Community members and local officials helped push the truck into the station.

Unlike traditional fire trucks, this ladder truck does not carry any water or hoses. But Fire Chief Todd Riley says it still helps with getting firefighters on the roofs of homes and buildings.

‘A city of our size with the type of calls we run and how we’re expanding vertically makes this ladder truck an essential piece of response equipment for our department,” Riley said.

RELATED: Bend fireworks ban leaves local churches at a loss for summer fundraisers

RELATED: Bend house fire caused by something you may not have thought about