Bend Fire ‘impressive protection’ score could lower home insurance premiums

Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday it received an “impressive fire protection ranking” from the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The department said that could mean a lower insurance premium for Bend homeowners.

The ISO is an independent, for-profit organization that scores fire departments on how they are doing against its organization’s standards, according to Bend Fire. Among the things ISO analyzes is fire department staffing, training, available equipment, the ability to develop and maintain specified fire flows for a designated period, water systems and delivery capability, infrastructure and reserve capability.

“The ISO then takes this data and assigns a Public Protection Classification — a number from 1 to 10. Class 1 represents exemplary fire protection, and Class 10 indicates that the area’s fire-suppression program does not meet ISO minimum criteria,” Bend Fire said in a statement.

Bend Fire said it completed a 10-year evaluation and received a rating of 2. measuring a community’s fire preparedness in case of emergency. The department said it’s an improvement from the last rating that scored it at 4.

“Earning the Class 2 rating is something that the community should be proud of. Staffing the Pilot Butte station really increased our capabilities to meet the growing demand for our services.” Chief Riley added, “the voters supported us with our Levy request, and that revenue will allow us to keep the Pilot Butte station fully staffed with firefighters,” Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley said in a statement.

Bend Fire and Rescue is one of 2,000 fire departments across the country that have earned a rating of 2, the department said.