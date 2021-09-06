Bend Fire & Rescue hosts drive-thru back-to-school event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire & Rescue fanned the flames of education at their first ever drive-thru back-to-school event on Sunday.

Families drove up for some free goodie bags, filled with school supplies and fire safety information.

Bend Fire hasn’t been able to hold events due to COVID, and the drive-thru setup allowed them to educate families and boost spirits before the start of the school year.

“That’s kind of our main role in fire prevention is to help inform our community members,” Fire Inspector Justin Holck said. “That way we can help ensure they have the right tools and the right knowledge to ensure fire safety in their own homes.

“It’s a great event and we’re happy to be able to interact with our community again.”

Crew members filled around 300 bags with pamphlets in both English and Spanish.

Only around 20 cars ended up coming through on the smoky afternoon, but Bend Fire plans to use the remaining bags for future events.