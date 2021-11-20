Bend Fire & Rescue begins winter clothing drive

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire & Rescue is partnering with Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd’s House again this year to help collect new or used cold-weather clothing for those in need.

The winter coat drive is taking donations of new or used coats, scarves, gloves, hats, and socks of all sizes for men, women, and children.

Donations can be dropped off at your nearest Bend Fire Station.

To make drop-off easy, every fire station has a labeled blue bin outside their front door for the donations.

Simply drop off your items anytime between now and December 7th.

All donations go directly to Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd’s House.

The Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd’s House can then in turn provide warm clothing to those in need in our community.

Thank you for making sure everyone in our community has what they need to stay warm this winter!