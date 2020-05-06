Bend Fire & Rescue abruptly ends debris burning season

Bend Fire & Rescue on Wednesday abruptly ended the outdoor debris burning season due to unseasonably dry conditions throughout the area.

Battalion Chief Trisha Connelly said Central Oregon’s drier than average winter has led to low fuel moisture levels and it looks like the region could be in for an early fire season.

Wednesday’s announcement brings the burning season to an end about three weeks early.

Bend Fire & Rescue will also be changing our fire danger sign from low to moderate.

Included are the fire behavior detail of the moderate fire danger level.

Moderate Fire Danger:

· Fires can start from most accidental causes, but with the exception of lightning fires in some areas, the number of starts is generally low.

· Fires in open-cured grassland will burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days. Wood fires spread slowly to moderately fast.

· The average fire is of moderate intensity, although heavy concentrations of fuel, especially draped fuel, may burn hot. Short-distance spotting may occur, but is not persistent.

· Fires are not likely to become serious, and control is relatively easy.