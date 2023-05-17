Bend Fire levy narrowly passing in early returns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A five-year levy to keep Bend Fire and Rescue fully staffed was narrowly passing in early returns Tuesday night.

As of 9:00 p.m., the measure was passing 51.2% to 48.8%.

The old levy expires on June 30, 2024. Even if this new levy does not pass, it will continue to be placed on the ballot until it does pass or the deadline expires.

The levy will provide between $12 million and $14 million per year for operations.

The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District is seeking a similar five-year levy fo pay for as many as nine new firefighters. It’s estimated to bring in $1.4 million in its first year.

It was passing 66.7% to 33.2%.