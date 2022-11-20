Firefighters: Unattended campfire gets ‘out of control’ north of Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue said it had to put out a fire with 30-foot-high flames that was due to an unattended campfire north of Bend Saturday afternoon.

BF&R said firefighters and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the Juniper Ridge area.

Arriving firefighter fond the fire was burning an approximate 20-foot by 25-foot area that had spread from the campfire to an attached, non-permitted temporary structure and several large juniper trees, BF&R said.

The flames were close to an unoccupied camp, but the fire was put out before it spread to nearby camp trailers and more junipers.

BF&R said someone told them he was building a fire and went to a nearby camp to find more material to burn. He returned to find the fire spreading to the attached shelter and was “out of his control.”

The fire had spread to highly flammable materials inside the attached shelter as well as the surrounding vegetation, BF&R said.

Loss from the fire is estimated at $1,000 in personal belongings. Nobody was hurt, firefighers said.