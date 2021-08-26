Bend Fire & Rescue responds to dryer fire; family pet dies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire & Rescue was called out to a house fire in the 20000 block of Conifer Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews found the clothes dryer on fire and the house full of smoke.

The fire was extinguished and the house ventilated.

Bend Fire & Rescue said the fire was caused when the contents of the dryer caught fire; and it is unknown if the dryer failed or if something in the contents caught fire.

The fire was contained into the dryer and began to smolder.

The smoldering caused the house to fill with smoke and carbon monoxide.

A cherished family pet was lost in the incident.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind everyone to ensure all appliances are in good working order.