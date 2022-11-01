Bend Fire and Rescue holding annual coat drive

Bend Fire and Rescue is having their annual coat drive for new or used winter wear.
Donations are accepted and can be dropped off between November 6 and December 2.
They are also offering an option for contact-less drop off.
New or used coats, scarves and other winter-related clothing are requested. Children’s coats are needed the most.
“Children from low-income families often wear their coats inside their residences and children are particularly susceptible to the cold because their small bodies must work harder to maintain a safe core temperature,” Bend Fire and Rescue said.
You can visit any Bend fire station to donate your items.
- West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave
- East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd
- North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St
- South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr
- Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave
- Pilot Butte Station – 425 NE 15th St