Bend Fire Coat Drive receives more than 160 new winter coats for youth

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily immensely appreciates the amazing support in this year’s coat drive! Your kindness has made an enormous difference.

The drive received a total of 163 brand-new kids/youth coats, many of them high-end brands like Columbia, North Face, and Patagonia. These coats will provide warmth for years to come, especially for our local youth.

We’re working with Family Action Network (FAN) to distribute them to the Bend Lapine School District, ensuring our kids stay cozy as the weather gets colder.

We also received 18 coats for kids ages 2-5, which went to NeighborImpact. The adult coats were given to our local homeless shelters, making a real impact.

Your generosity has truly warmed our hearts and our community. Thank you for your support!

