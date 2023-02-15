▶️ ‘I was born for it’: The history of Bend Fire Pipes and Drums

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

The sound of bagpipes in the distance can conjure up vivid images, from a foggy Scottish hillside to the Oscar winning film “Braveheart.” But closer to home, the sight and sound has become synonymous with fire departments across the country and in Bend, it’s no different. Eric Lindstrom introduces you to the the Bend Fire Pipes and Drums.

Bend Fire Pipes and Drums is available for parties, birthdays, celebrations and private functions. If you’d like the sweet sounds of bag pipes at your next function, you can find more information at this link.

