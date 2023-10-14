▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue holds an event for National Fire Prevention Week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue held their annual open house event in honor of National Fire Prevention Week.

People got a chance to meet firefighters and first responders from Bend Fire and Rescue, Bend Police Department, and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

There were activities for the kids including a bouncy house, face painting and ice cream.

This year’s theme was cooking safety and fire prevention.

Bend Fire and Rescue held a live demonstration of a kitchen fire.

The open house event has been going on for over 15 years.

