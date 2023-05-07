Bend Fire and Rescue responds to garage fire in NE Bend; No one injured

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue (BFR) responded to a structure fire on the 63000 block of Lamoine lane in NE Bend around 8:30 PM on Saturday.

Crews arrived to find a detached garage “fully engulfed” in flames spreading to the nearby house, trees, several vehicles and a large amount of stored material surrounding the garage, according to Battalion Chief Scott Wyman.

The home and surrounding vehicles were extinguished quickly, Wyman said. The garage fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.

There are no reports of injury to the residents. Two dogs and three cats were found and removed from the home, all of them uninjured.

Wyman added the garage and vehicles were total losses. The home had a small amount of interior and attic fire damage, and smoke damage throughout.

The fire originated within the detached garage and remains under investigation.