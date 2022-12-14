BendFilm, OUT Central Oregon announce new festival focused on LGBTQ+, diversity

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BendFilm and OUT Central Oregon announced they are joining forces for the inaugural OUT IN FOCUS FilmFest, aimed at filmmakers and films focused on LGBTQ+ life experiences and diversity in the outdoors.

The new, annual film festival will make its debut on March 2-4, 2023. It will run concurrently with OUT Central Oregon’s annual Winter PrideFest.

BendFilm and Out Central Oregon say the festival “will present recently released leading edge films to provide a winter opportunity for the community to convene, view, and connect around important topics.”

Some of the screenings will include panel discussions with filmmakers and actors. Films will be screened at the Tower Theatre and the Tin Pan Theater in downtown Bend.

“This is a perfect opportunity to better serve our community by celebrating life experiences that have been traditionally underrepresented. We hope many smaller towns follow,” said BendFilm Executive Director Todd Looby in a statement.

“There are very few LGBTQ+ festivals hosted in towns the size of Bend and with similar character to Bend. This Festival led by BendFilm marks a big step forward for an already remarkable organization,” said BendFilm Advisor and Director Emeritus, Sundance Festival and former OutFest Director/Board Member John Cooper.

OUT Central Oregon is a nonprofit focusing on promoting the LGBTQ+ community in the region and fostering community engagement.