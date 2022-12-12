▶️ Bend Film Festival submissions now open

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Submissions are now open for the 20th Annual Bend Film Festival. It’s an in-person and virtual event that showcases a wide variety of filmmakers.

The in-person festival will be Oct. 12-15, 2023, while the virtual portion will be Oct. 16-22.

This year’s festival screened 126 narrative documentary features and short films and they expect about 2,000 submissions for 2023.

“As the only film festival in this town and in Central Oregon, it’s important for us to cultivate and support film making as much as possible,” said Selin Sevinc, head of programming for the festival.

RELATED: Mini-docs highlighting Central Oregon diversity debuting at Bend Film

RELATED: Bend native debuting feature film on snowboarding at Tower Theatre

You can find a full list of rules and deadlines for submission at this link.

Here is a look at awards and prizes: