▶️ Backcountry Film Fest gives Central Oregon kids chance at outdoor education

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 18th Annual Backcountry Film Festival is this weekend. And while it’s sold out, it’s giving a chance for thousands of kids on the High Desert to learn more about the outdoors.

The three screenings will take place in Bend, Sisters and Sunriver. The films highlight stories and regions across the west.

All proceeds go to support the efforts of Discover Your Forest. It’s a nonprofit that provides annual free school field trips and outdoor education for thousands of students in Central Oregon.

“All of the proceeds go directly to funding our education programs in Central Oregon,” said Laken Bose, Education and Interpretive Programs Manager for Discover Your Forest.

RELATED: ‘It means a lot to me’: LGBTQ community celebrates Winter PrideFest

RELATED: Bend Brewfest 2023 postponed; Organizers want it at amphitheater