Bend Film Festival gets underway; Virtual festival next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Film Festival kicked off Thursday, but it got off to a late start due to a power outage that affected much of downtown Bend.

From Bend to Madras, the four-day festival is a collection of short films, documentaries, animations and more.

“You get to meet the filmmakers, you hear their Q and A, you hear directly from them what it was like to make those films. You can attend panels, you can go to parties, hang out with filmmakers and industry professionals all weekend long,” said Selin Sevinc, Bend Film Programming Director.

For those who can’t make it to the festival Thursday – Sunday, there is an option to attend virtual events Oct. 16-22. Sign-ups are available on the Bend Film website.

