▶️ Support Bend FFA at their Alumni Benefit Dinner

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend chapter of Future Farmers of America is an organization that provides an opportunity for students and young agriculturists to understand what the industry has to offer.

That’s not just limited to farming either. From welding to public speaking, students gain experience that they can take into their future careers.

Megan Sinclair from Good Morning Central Oregon sat down with President of the Bend FFA Chapter Savanna Franson to learn more about their fundraising benefit dinner.

You can buy tickets to the event on their website.