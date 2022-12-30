Road closure for Ferguson sewer project in Bend begins next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Construction begins next week on a sewer project in southeast Bend.

Ferguson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic starting Tuesday, Jan. 2, between Ridgewater Loop and Ladera Road. Westbound traffic will stay open during construction.

This is part of the Ferguson Sewer Improvements Project to reduce operational and maintenance costs and decrease the sewer odors in these areas.

Construction is expected to be completed by next fall.

