Bend open house seeks comment on Ferguson sewer improvement plan

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend wants to hear from residents in the southeast part of town about a sewer project.

The city will host an in person open house to discuss the Ferguson sewer improvement plan. It’s happening Monday, Dec. 5, at the Bridges at Shadow Glen Clubhouse near Alpenglow Park at 5:00 p.m.

The project calls for decommissioning two sewer pump stations and installing a gravity sewer on Ferguson Road between Ferguson Court and King Solomon Lane.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month.

