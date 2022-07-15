▶️ Bend man suspected of trafficking fentanyl arrested during traffic stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man suspected of fentanyl trafficking in Central Oregon was arrested during a traffic stop Friday morning, but not before police say he tossed the contraband out of the car window. It’s at least the second time in less than two years he’s been arrested on a drug charge.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said Michael Quinn Hollibaugh, 41, was arrested at about 4:00 a.m. on Highway 97 near the Deschutes-Jefferson County line.

CODE said drug agents have determined that Hollibaugh traffics fentanyl from Portland into Central Oregon, where he distributes them. Detectives had allegedly “observed criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” during a multi-county investigation.

At the request of CODE, a Deschutes County deputy attempted to pull over Hollibaugh Friday morning just south of the county border, CODE said.

Hollibaugh then allegedly tried tossing a package with fake prescription tablets made of fentanyl. Detectives and deputies later allegedly gathered and seized a commercial quantity (more than 5 grams) of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl and other evidence of commercial drug sales.

As he was being taken to the Deschutes County Jail, CODE said Hollibaugh became unresponsive in the patrol car. The deputy pulled over and provided emergency medical response, CODE said. Paramedics showed up and took him to St. Charles – Redmond. After being treated, he was released back to deputies.

Hollibaugh was booked on charges of unlawful possession and attempted distribution of fentanyl and tampering with evidence.

Hollibaugh was arrested in November 2020 for allegedly possessing and distributing heroin and methamphetamine.