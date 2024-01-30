CODE: Central Oregon fentanyl trafficking bust; 3 from Bend arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people from Bend were arrested Sunday as drug enforcement officers shut down what they say was a fentanyl trafficking operation.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said David Vance, 24, his brother Justin Vance, 26 and Katie Borden, 20, were arrested.

Acting on community tips, CODE said David Vance was identified as a fentanyl trafficker in the Bend area. After several weeks of surveillance, CODE said it was determined David Vance was selling large quantities of fentanyl in the area of NE 2nd Street and Franklin Avenue, near the Lighthouse Navigation Center.

On Sunday in Terrebonne, CODE and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Subaru with the Vance brothers and Borden inside. CODE said K-9 Bonnie detected drugs inside the Subaru. After a search warrant was issued for the car, CODE said a commercial and substantial quantity of powered fentanyl and fake pharmaceutical pills made of fentanyl were found inside.

A commercial quantity is five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Possession of that amount can increase sentencing guidelines.

A search of David Vance and Katie Borden’s apartment at the Franklin Hotel found more evidence, CODE said. The Franklin Hotel, formally known as the Rainbow Motel, is run by the Lighthouse Navigation Center and is meant for long-term residents. CODE said Shepherd’s House Ministries and the Lighthouse Navigation Center provided assistance during the investigation.

“We are grateful for the partnership with local law enforcement and appreciative of your support in this situation,” Evan Hendrix of Shepherd’s House Ministries said in a statement from CODE. “We recognize the danger of fentanyl and its growing presence in our community. It is only through collaborative efforts such as this that we can find a way to curb this epidemic and ensure the safety of our community moving forward. Thank you for all you do to counter the flow of illicit substances into our community.”

David Vance and Borden are charged in Deschutes County on possession and delivery. Justin Vance faces potential charges on drug possession and an outstanding DUII warrant, CODE said.