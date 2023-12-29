2 Bend men arrested for meth, fentanyl after chase, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Bend men who police say were caught with fentanyl and methamphetamine after leading law enforcement on a chase were arrested in Redmond Thursday night. Court records indicate one of them was awaiting trial on drug charges in another case.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) said the pursuit and arrests happened at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday following an investigation.

CODE said law enforcement tried to stop a gray Volkswagen Taos in the area of Smith Rock Way and NE 33rd Street. The SUV attempted to elude police, leading to a short pursuit. It ended when, CODE said, the Taos hit a bump in the road and went off the roadway at NE 33rd Street and Oneil Highway, striking some rocks and debris and getting stuck.

Andrew Scott Giordano, 48, and Eric Wayne Reinwald, 47, of Bend were taken into custody, CODE said. They’re alleged to have transported both fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Central Oregon area.

Agents serving a search warrant found commercial quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around the Taos, CODE said. A search of Giordano’s residence in the 20000 block of Kirstin Ct. in Bend allegedly revealed packaging material, cash and items related to the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Giordano is charged in Deschutes County with meth and fentanyl possession charges, attempt to commit a felony and eluding police.

Court records indicate Giordano was already awaiting trial on drug charges from May and was granted release from custody. That release was revoked Friday. Another drug charge against Giordano from February was dismissed, court records show.

Reinwald is also charged with meth and fentanyl possession.

CODE said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.