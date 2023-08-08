China Hat Road traffic stop leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in the China Hat Road homeless camp area was arrested Monday night by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team.

CODE said detectives determined the suspect, 31, was importing drugs from the Portland area into Central Oregon and distributing them.

The suspect was stopped on China Hat Road near Sunset View Drive Monday night for a traffic violation. It came after several days of surveillance by CODE detectives.

CODE said drug detection K9 Bonnie detected drugs inside the suspect’s Oldsmobile. After allegedly allowing his car to be searched, CODE and Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies seized a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl and packages of powdered fentanyl. CODE said they also found a commercial quantity of cocaine and a large amount of cash.

A “commercial quantity” is defined as five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl or 25 or more user units — pills — or any substituted derivative of fentanyl as defined by the rules of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy, according to CODE. It’s not a separate criminal charge, but can lead to an increase in sentencing guidelines.

Code said the suspect was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of possession and attempted delivery of fentanyl and cocaine. As of Tuesday morning, no formal charges had been filed in Deschutes County.