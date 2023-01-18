New Bend Police K9 helps capture felon during search warrant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the Bend Police Department’s new K9s helped to apprehend a fleeing suspect Tuesday morning.

Bend Police said they got a tip last week that 39-year-old Davin Thomas Wagner, a felon, was illegally in possession of a firearm. After investigating, officers obtained a search warrant for Wagner’s home in the Larkspur neighborhood.

While the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was executing the search warrant, police say Wagner ran from the residence armed with a handgun and tried to escape by jumping a fence.

Thanks to the use of drones and K9s Doug and Kim, Wagner was taken into custody. Bend PD announced last week that K9 Doug had just joined the force.

Police say Wagner had minor injuries after he tripped while running from officers.

CERT located two handguns, two extended capacity magazines, fentanyl methamphetamine and suspected heroin in the residence, police said.