▶️ Bend FC Timbers announces new indoor facility to expand year-round training

by Peyton Thomas

Bend FC Timbers and Bend Endurance Academy have agreed to a new partnership that expands access to soccer training and futsal year-round.

The new partnership ushers in a new era of premier academy level soccer in Central Oregon.

“It’ll be 12 months now rather than seven or eight months of the year because things get in the way,” Bend FC Executive Director Wayne Price said.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: US talents Smith, Thompson headline the rising stars at the Women’s World Cup

RELATED: Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan selected US captains ahead of the Women’s World Cup

The facility is located near the intersection of 3rd Street and Reed Market Road.

“One of the ideas that we have is to create a specific futsal club as well,” Price said.

Futsal, a smaller indoor version of traditional soccer, perfectly fits the new space.

“Futsal helps you a lot, like taking up just the technical ability,” Bend FC Player Junior Ochoa said. “We’ve never had something like this.”

“Oftentimes we can’t play outside because of the snow and the winter conditions. So it’s super good to be able to practice year-round,” Player Ryder Poulin said. “That’s going to help us close the gap to other clubs.”

The deal allows Bend FC to use the facility for at least the next three years.

The location becomes the hub for club operations. It includes offices and a viewing area for parents alongside the futsal pitch.

“We now have the proof of concept to go and do all the things that we’re talking about with the football and the indoor training,” Price said. “Hopefully this will go on for years and years.”