Bend Father’s Group announces scholarship for BIPOC students

The Father’s Group announced on Monday, May 2, applications for the 2022 Deshaun Adderley Scholarship are now open.

The Father’s Group, a nonprofit focused on eliminating barriers to success for children from marginalized communities, created the scholarship to celebrate Deshaun Adderley’s legacy. At the age of four, DeShaun—along with his older brother Jarron—moved to Bend, Oregon to be with his father Donavan Adderley. DeShaun unfortunately passed away, but his life will continue to be remembered through this scholarship.

The scholarship is open to Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) students residing in the Central Oregon region (Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties), ages 16-24.

Scholarship awards of up to $2,000 can be used for tuition, educational supplies or related expenses that will support the individual’s ability to access education.

The deadline to submit applications is June 15th, 2022

