Bend Father’s Group announces scholarship for BIPOC students

The Father’s Group was founded by several black fathers who were concerned about the experiences their children were having both in school and in the broader community.
They met initially to share thoughts, concerns and advice, yet soon realized they needed to take more concrete action to secure our next generation’s future.
The Father’s Group is Black-led, but it embraces collaboration and cross-cultural influences, operating not just a group, but also as dedicated individuals who are doing great work in the community in education, business and social services.
Priorities for The Father’s Group include building community by overcoming racial discrimination, increasing diversity in all sectors of society, providing a safe space for people to talk and share experiences, helping students set and complete educational goals, promoting minority-owned businesses and helping residents achieve financial independence.
The Father’s Group meets the 1st Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Haven.
If you are interested in attending or learning more about the group, you can contact them at info@thefathersgroup.com.