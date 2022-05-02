Bend Father’s Group announces scholarship for BIPOC students

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Monday, May 2nd 2022
The Father’s Group announced on Monday, May 2, applications for the 2022 Deshaun Adderley Scholarship are now open.
 
The Father’s Group, a nonprofit focused on eliminating barriers to success for children from marginalized communities, created the scholarship to celebrate Deshaun Adderley’s legacy.
 
At the age of four, DeShaun—along with his older brother Jarron—moved to Bend, Oregon to be with his father Donavan Adderley.
 
DeShaun unfortunately passed away, but his life will continue to be remembered through this scholarship.
 
The scholarship is open to Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) students residing in the Central Oregon region (Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties), ages 16-24.
 
Scholarship awards of up to $2,000 can be used for tuition, educational supplies or related expenses that will support the individual’s ability to access education.
 
The deadline to submit applications is June 15th, 2022
 
The application can be found here.
 

The Father’s Group was founded by several black fathers who were concerned about the experiences their children were having both in school and in the broader community.

They met initially to share thoughts, concerns and advice, yet soon realized they needed to take more concrete action to secure our next generation’s future.

The Father’s Group is Black-led, but it embraces collaboration and cross-cultural influences, operating not just a group, but also as dedicated individuals who are doing great work in the community in education, business and social services. 

Priorities for The Father’s Group include building community by overcoming racial discrimination, increasing diversity in all sectors of society, providing a safe space for people to talk and share experiences, helping students set and complete educational goals, promoting minority-owned businesses and helping residents achieve financial independence.

The Father’s Group meets the 1st Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Haven.  

If you are interested in attending or learning more about the group, you can contact them at info@thefathersgroup.com.

