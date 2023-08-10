Redmond man shot, killed in downtown Bend; police searching for suspect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police are looking for a suspect after a 33-year-old Redmond man was shot and killed in downtown Bend early Thursday morning.

Bend Police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting report in the 1000 block of NW Wall Street just after midnight. That’s between Oregon and Newport avenues.

Officers found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was transported to St. Charles in Bend, where he later died.

The suspect fled the scene and officers are looking for him. Police said more information would be released when it becomes available.

Police closed Wall Street between Greenwood and Oregon avenues, and Oregon Avenue between Bond and Tumalo streets, for four hours.

Bend Police say more information will be released when information becomes available.