Motorcyclist killed in Bend intersection after collision with car

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in south Bend after crashing into another vehicle Friday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Knott Road and China Hat Road.

Bend Police say a 74-year-old who was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on China Hat failed to stop at the stop sign. He hit the passenger side of a Tesla sedan that was heading northeast on Knott Road.

Witnesses and Bend Fire and Rescue medics performed CPR on the motorcyclist, but he was pronounced dead at the scene about 11 minutes later.

The Tesla driver stayed at the scene and called 911, police. They were not cited.

The intersection was closed until 1:25 p.m. while Bend Police investigated.