▶️ People who helped after fatal Bend hit-and-run being asked to call police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say they are looking for people who may have stopped to help a man who was struck in a fatal hit-and-run last week but may not have witnessed the actual collision. Police say they need to interview those people.

Police are also still looking for the driver and vehicle involved.

Walter James Lane, 75, of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, Bend Police said. It was announced Monday that he died.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect vehicle Tuesday. They also revealed that, according to witnesses, the suspect dragged Lane out of the roadway before driving away.

Bend PD said the vehicle then went south on 14th Street toward NW Galveston Avenue. It then headed west on Galveston.

The vehicle is a dark-colored, larger SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban, Lincoln Navigator or Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle has been described newer, clean and shiny.

The driver is described as a white man, 30-50 years old, about 5-feet 10-inches tall with a medium build with dark hair and a scruffy brown beard.

Police are asking anyone in the area to look at any security camera footage they may have from Oct. 27 between 9:30 – 10:00 p.m.

Those who stopped to render aid to Lane or assist in the aftermath are being asked to call Detective Sgt. Tommy Russell at 541-312-7955 and leave a message with their contact information.