Prosecutors considering charges in deadly Bend hit-and-run from last fall

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office is now considering charges in a deadly hit-and-run that happened at a west Bend roundabout nearly 11 months ago.

Bend Police Department Communications Manager Sheila Miller said Thursday that police have identified someone they believe is involved.

Walter James Lane, 76, of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect vehicle. They also revealed that, according to witnesses, the suspect dragged Lane out of the roadway before driving away.

Bend PD said the vehicle then went south on 14th Street toward NW Galveston Avenue. It then headed west on Galveston.

The driver was described as a white man, 30-50 years old, about 5-feet 10-inches tall with a medium build with dark hair and a scruffy brown beard.