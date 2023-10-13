Fatal collision on Bend Parkway closes southbound lanes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police said Friday morning it was investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 97, also known as the Bend Parkway. Part of the highway was closed at the scene.

A police alert sent out at 4:35 a.m. said it happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 135A. That’s just south of the Cascade Village Shopping Center.

Police said the southbound lanes would be closed for several hours during the investigation. Traffic was rerouted to Business 3rd Street and drivers were urged to find an alternate route.

