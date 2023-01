by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One person was killed and two people were injured in a T-Bone on Highway 20 east of Bend Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and Byram Road.

Investigators at the scene confirm to Central Oregon Daily News that a 74-year-old man was killed in the crash. One person in the other vehicle has critical injuries and third has non-life-threatening injuries.