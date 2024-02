by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been charged with manslaughter, assault and DUII in a fatal rollover crash that happened last fall.

Bryce Tanner Lupton, 24, was arraigned Tuesday for the Sept. 23, 2023 crash that killed Jacobic Lee Barnhill of La Pine and injured a Redmond woman.

Bend Police said Lupton was driving on southeast 15th street near Bear Creek Road in Bend when the car left the road and rolled. The two victims were passengers in the vehicle.