Bend Farmers Market begins summer season Wednesday

The Bend Farmers Market will kick off its summer season Wednesday, as scheduled, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

It will look a little different than in years past though.

Managers ask that only one person per household shop at a time.

All vendors, staff, and volunteers are required to wear masks, and shoppers are strongly encouraged to do so as well.

Booths will be six feet from either and frequently sanitized.

Unfortunately, no sampling will be allowed and customers will be required to buy any item they touch.

The Bend Farmers Market is downtown in the Brooks Alley, Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information: Bend Farmers Market