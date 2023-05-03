Bend Farmers Market opens for season Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, May 2nd 2023

The Bend Farmers Market kicks off for the season Wednesday.

Head over to Brooks Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NW Franklin Avenue in downtown Bend for everything from meat and produce to flowers and baked goods.

The market runs from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. It happens every Wednesday through mid-October — same place, same time.

According to the Farmers Market website, here is a list of expected vendors:

Produce

  • Boundless Farmstead
  • Deschutes Canyon Garlic
  • Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms
  • Fibonacci Farm
  • Groundwork Organics
  • Halfway Farm
  • Happy Harvest
  • Rainshadow Organics
  • Sungrounded Farm

Meat / Protein

  • Brandywine Fisheries
  • DD Ranch
  • Field’s Grassfed Beef
  • North 44
  • Pine Mountain Ranch
  • Windy Acres Dairy

Fruit

  • Berkey’s Blueberries
  • Marquam Hill
  • Thomas Orchards

Baked goods

  • Blissful Spoon
  • Curmuffins
  • Farmhouse Pies
  • Not Bread
  • Sparrow
  • Flowers
  • Roots Wild
  • Windflower Farm

Beverages

  • Bohemian Roastery
  • Compassion Kombucha
  • Oregon Spirit Distillers

Other

  • Bontà
  • Broadus Bees
  • Fred Sauce
  • Gather Nuts
  • Mythical Chocolate
  • Oh Ghee
  • Sweet Bean Provisions
  • The Hummus Stop
  • Tumalo Lavender

Prepared foods

  • Bend Breakfast Burrito
  • Rawmona’s Kitchen
  • Woodfired Pies
