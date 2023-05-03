Bend Farmers Market opens for season Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Farmers Market kicks off for the season Wednesday.

Head over to Brooks Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NW Franklin Avenue in downtown Bend for everything from meat and produce to flowers and baked goods.

The market runs from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. It happens every Wednesday through mid-October — same place, same time.

RELATED: Taste This! Bohemian Roastery

RELATED: Taste This: Broadus Bees

RELATED:

According to the Farmers Market website, here is a list of expected vendors:

Produce

Boundless Farmstead

Deschutes Canyon Garlic

Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms

Fibonacci Farm

Groundwork Organics

Halfway Farm

Happy Harvest

Rainshadow Organics

Sungrounded Farm

Meat / Protein

Brandywine Fisheries

DD Ranch

Field’s Grassfed Beef

North 44

Pine Mountain Ranch

Windy Acres Dairy

Fruit

Berkey’s Blueberries

Marquam Hill

Thomas Orchards

Baked goods

Blissful Spoon

Curmuffins

Farmhouse Pies

Not Bread

Sparrow

Flowers

Roots Wild

Windflower Farm

Beverages

Bohemian Roastery

Compassion Kombucha

Oregon Spirit Distillers

Other

Bontà

Broadus Bees

Fred Sauce

Gather Nuts

Mythical Chocolate

Oh Ghee

Sweet Bean Provisions

The Hummus Stop

Tumalo Lavender

Prepared foods