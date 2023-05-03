Bend Farmers Market opens for season Wednesday

The Bend Farmers Market kicks off for the season Wednesday.
Head over to Brooks Alley between NW Minnesota Avenue and NW Franklin Avenue in downtown Bend for everything from meat and produce to flowers and baked goods.
The market runs from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. It happens every Wednesday through mid-October — same place, same time.
According to the Farmers Market website, here is a list of expected vendors:
Produce
- Boundless Farmstead
- Deschutes Canyon Garlic
- Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms
- Fibonacci Farm
- Groundwork Organics
- Halfway Farm
- Happy Harvest
- Rainshadow Organics
- Sungrounded Farm
Meat / Protein
- Brandywine Fisheries
- DD Ranch
- Field’s Grassfed Beef
- North 44
- Pine Mountain Ranch
- Windy Acres Dairy
Fruit
- Berkey’s Blueberries
- Marquam Hill
- Thomas Orchards
Baked goods
- Blissful Spoon
- Curmuffins
- Farmhouse Pies
- Not Bread
- Sparrow
- Flowers
- Roots Wild
- Windflower Farm
Beverages
- Bohemian Roastery
- Compassion Kombucha
- Oregon Spirit Distillers
Other
- Bontà
- Broadus Bees
- Fred Sauce
- Gather Nuts
- Mythical Chocolate
- Oh Ghee
- Sweet Bean Provisions
- The Hummus Stop
- Tumalo Lavender
Prepared foods
- Bend Breakfast Burrito
- Rawmona’s Kitchen
- Woodfired Pies