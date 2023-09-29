▶️ Art installations going up downtown; Bend Fall Fest this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The end of a hot summer has brought us into sweater weather with lower temperatures. Perfect timing to welcome back Bend’s Fall Fest.

A fan favorite among locals, the Weiner dog races are returning and the 2023 festival will include nationally renowned artists.

“I think Fall Fest is kind of like the locals’ favorite out of all the festivals that we do, it really does seem like everyone kind of comes out,” said Megan Burton, marketing director at Lay It Out events, organizer of the festival.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: New Downtown Bend mural is 1st in Oregon for national Greetings Tour project

RELATED: New $2.5 million Bend Art Station to be built at Larkspur Park

“It’s that kind of the end of that summer season celebrating, bringing in fall.”

The artists plan to place installations in various areas downtown.

“We’ve got HOTTEA, who’s originally from Minnesota and done installs all over the world, and then Joel and Yustina, who are also going to be doing a collaborative kind of trash to treasure our install,” she said. “People are welcome to come down and help build this giant caterpillar that they’ve got going on Fall Fest.”

Building 180 is an organization that helped connect the artists to the festival. Bend native and founder Shannon Riley is proud to bring more color into her hometown.

“We’re bringing a couple of installations; one will be a huge art yarn installation in the plaza in front of the Commons in downtown Bend. For those who are tall, you’ll be able to touch the yarn,” Riley said. “It’s sort of like a ceiling of colorful yarn and an explosion of light. I think it’ll be a really fun weekend.”

“It will be interactive so you can bring stuff home, you can shop, you can eat, you can taste. To me, it’s really a huge celebration of a lot of local artists and bringing more art to Bend,” she said.

“One last chance to kind of like be on the streets, hear some live music, hang out together,” Burton said.

For more information about Fall Fest, click here.