by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A road construction project turns into an impromptu rock concert.

Central Oregon Daily News went to investigate a project we’d never heard of before called “exploratory potholing.”

We found out what the project entails, and discovered a musician performing heavy metal for people stuck waiting in traffic.

When traffic starting backing up at the intersection of Brookswood Boulevard and Rock Bluff Way, musician Levy Brooks saw an opportunity to perform in front of an audience.

He extended a power cord out his back door, plugged in his amp and 7-string electric guitar and started playing.

“I’m just playing metal music. Random riffs. There’s no plan. No set list. I know some riffs. I’ll go play them,” Brooks said.

A lot of people sitting in their cars waved appreciatively and gave thumbs up to Brooks.

“People seem to love it. I’m just that guy. I’m likable.”

Exploratory potholing

The project that stopped traffic and gave Brooks his audience is exploratory potholing.

A private landowner who plans to build condominiums on a nearby vacant lot had to prove the location of underground utilities where they pass under Brookswood Boulevard.

The contractor dug two holes to confirm the location and depth of private and public water lines, then back filled the holes.

The resulting one lane closures with 10 minute delays provided a captive, and happy to be distracted audience.

“I was sitting here in road construction. I said to my husband: look at this guy. He’s trying to make everybody happy,” said Heidi DiMello. “I love him. He’s so awesome. He rocks.”

Brooks’ band the Pterasonics lost its bassist recently, so he’s playing solo gigs around midtown, often at Bunk ’n’ Brew, to keep in practice.

This was his first roadside concert.

The exploratory potholing project wrapped up by mid afternoon, allowing traffic to flow at normal speeds.