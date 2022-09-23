▶️ West Coast League – home of Bend Elks – announces agreement with MLB

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The West Coast League — home to the Bend Elks — has announced it has an agreement with Major League Baseball.

While the exact details of the agreement are not yet in place, it focuses on initiatives like player and coach development, innovations related to scouting and fan experience and community engagement.

“Our fans who pay attention to the quality of players in the league are going to be very pleased in the coming years because there’s no question on my mind that this relationship with MLB is going to enhance the talent level of the players in our league,” said West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer.

RELATED: ‘We almost called 911′: Bend Elks’ late-night fireworks upsets neighbors

RELATED: Bend Elks may soon be on fake turf at Vince Genna Stadium

Some of the other possibilities of this partnership include a showcase or all-star game where MLB scouts will see what the West Coast League has to offer.

Neyer expects an uptick in recruitment numbers over the next few years.

The West Coast League consists of 16 teams in Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alberta.

The league says WCL alums Brooks Lee and Gabriel Hughes were drafted in the top 10 picks of the 2022 MLB draft in July.